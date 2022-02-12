Match Awards from Bayern Munich’s embarrassing 4-2 loss to VFL Bochum

Oh boy. This is going to be a very tough day for the awards. Bayern Munich were put to the sword by VFL Bochum, who looked incredible in their showing against the Rekordmeister. The reverse fixture saw Bayern put seven past their mates from the Ruhr, and revenge has definitely been served on a cold platter, with Bochum getting a statement victory with a 4-2 smattering.

There were some lone stars in the jet-black sky for Bayern, however, giving something to take home from what was otherwise a game to forget.

Jersey Swap: The entire Bochum squad

I initially thought of handing this prestigious award to Upamecano for putting in a fantastic shift as a wide forward for Bochum. Wait, what’s that? He was playing for Bayern? Oh, my bad. I thought he was quite phenomenal in creating space for the Bochum attack.

On a more serious note, Upa wasn’t handed the award because it would’ve been unfair to Bochum, who were fantastic today. Granted, there was a lot of time wasting, diving and some luck involved, but that can be expected considering they are a newly promoted side sitting 11th in the table playing one of the world’s biggest clubs. Special mentions to Gerrit Holtmann and Jürgen Locadia in attack, and Cristian Gamboa and Danilo Soares in defense.

Bayern’s defense was complacent in the first half, and it was punished for it. Kudos to the Bochum squad, who had an xG of 1.3 as opposed to Bayern’s 3.1, and still managed to score 2 more.

Der Bomber: Leroy Sané

Not many good options to pick from, but this one’s not a difficult pick considering Sané was super active in the attacking third, and used his dribbling and pace to devastating effect. He earned the free kick that led to Bayern’s second, and was very active tonight. Of course, some questionable decision making in the final third and a few shoddy shots from distance meant his performance was not up to usual standards, but considering the absence of a midfield and a poor showing from Gnabry, Sané bags the award for his contributions.

Der Fußballgott: Thomas Müller

Nagelsmann’s weird 4-1-4-1 formation meant Kimmich was isolated in midfield, and therefore, Bayern lacked a midfield. Therefore, Müller had to drop back and function as an 8 for almost the entirety of his time on the pitch, and he still managed to excel. He notched the pre-assist for the first goal, pulled the strings in the attack and also put in a good defensive shift. Unfortunately, he wasn’t allowed to thrive in his usual role today, but took one for the team and put in a solid showing.

We need to get his extension over the line as soon as we’re done dealing with the Piranha. Thomas Müller is the backbone of this attack, and dare I say, the entire team.

Der Kaiser: Lucas Hernandez

I’ll say it once again for the people in the back: LUCAS HERNANDEZ BELONGS AT CB. It’s weird that an award is being handed out to a defender in a game that saw Bayern lose after conceding four, but one cannot help but feel sorry for Lucas, who was really solid as a left back, and in the second half, a center back. It is very hard for defenders to get past the man, and Bayern’s defense always looks better when he’s manning the center of the defense.

His defensive compatriots, however, were having a game to forget, with Upamecano looking like a five-year-old lost in the gym. Pavard wasn’t much better, letting Holtmann breeze past him with ease on multiple occasions. Niklas Süle started terribly, but got into a good rhythm as the game progressed. Unfortunately, the damage was already done by then. Hernandez however, did not lose a beat throughout, and was very good at his job. With two aerial duels, two interceptions, a tackle and three blocks (100% success rate) and many successful progressive passes, he had an admirable showing all things considered.

Gosh, I can’t wait till Phonzie’s back. Lucas shines at CB, and without him there, there will always be a massive hole that attackers can exploit. Salzburg looms in the horizon. Yikes.

Meister of the Match: Robert Lewandowski

Bayern’s most hardworking player today was also their best. Lewandowski did everything he could to try and change the outcome of the game. He was pushed and shoved and beaten by the Bochum backline, but our legendary warrior stood his ground, generated his own chances and tackled Bochum defenders in their own penalty area multiple times to regain possession.

This is a man at the peak of his game and it really showed. At times I felt miserable because of the piss poor service he was getting. After a certain point, he decided to take matters into his own hands and played as a deeply lying playmaker for Bayern, generating plays and putting in a lot of work in the buildup. If only the rest of the attack was as sharp and Bayern had a midfield... this man could’ve had another couple of goals at the very least.

That being said, Lewandowski scored only two goals and hit the woodwork with an audacious free kick effort from 25 yards out. Bochum made sure to put three players on him at all times, and he still managed to grab a brace. Such is the unfathomable power and quality of our messiah, who has carried Bayern several times throughout his tenure in Bavaria.