BFW Fight Club: Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng benched for altercation with teammates, reportedly threw hands earlier this season

As Jerome Boateng is finding out, the Bayern Munich mentality is just not present at every club.

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Boateng was dropped from the squad for Lyon’s match against Nice due to an altercation with teammates.

While things did not get physical (this time...more on that in a bit), they were heated enough for Boateng to be benched. The brouhaha occurred because Boateng was unhappy that teammates were late to practice after Lyon dropped a 2-0 decision to AS Monaco last weekend:

#Boateng bei Lyon aus dem Kader gestrichen – nach @SPORT1-Infos wegen eines verbalen Disputs mit Teamkollegen. Der Ex-Bayern-Star regte sich darüber auf, dass mehrere Mitspieler nach der Pleite in Monaco zu spät zum Training erschienen waren. Zu Handgreiflichkeiten kam es nicht. — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) February 12, 2022

#Boateng has been dropped from Lyon’s squad - according to @SPORT1 because of a verbal dispute with teammates. The ex-Bayern star was upset that several teammates were late for training after the defeat in Monaco. There was no fisticuffs.

L’Equipe (as captured by Get French Football News), however, reports that Boateng did get into a physical altercation with teammate Bruno Guimarães:

The 33-year-old’s poor performance against Monaco last week did little to dispel the impression that 19-year-old Castello Lukeba is now the team’s defensive leader, while his leadership is internally seen as excessive. An L’Équipe source claims that “he is irritable and gives everyone grief.” The former Bayern Munich man also reportedly clashed with then-teammate Bruno Guimarães a few weeks ago over a comment made by the Brazilian, in a confrontation that came to blows and had to be broken up by several people. Other clashes have taken place, such as yelling at fellow defender Léo Dubois during the loss against Rennes, as well as singling out Rayan Cherki after the game. After Saturday’s loss to Monaco, Boateng came to manager Peter Bosz to discuss tactics, but the discussion was cut short by the Dutchman. The former Bayer Leverkusen manager had earlier this season asked for Brazilian defender Marcelo – now at Bordeaux – to be removed from the team due to disciplinary reasons, as well as his poor performances. A similar freezing out appears to have taken place with Boateng – defensive midfielder Thiago Mendes starts in defence on Saturday night.

So, yeah, things might not be going so well for ol’ Jerome at Lyon.