VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

Once again we return to Bundesliga action with Bayern Munich set to face VfL Bochum. Through a quirk in the points table, Bochum are somehow in 11th place (solidly mid-table) while being only three points above the relegation spot. Losing today would put them in a tight position, so they’ll be coming at Bayern with all they have.

And this is a Bayern that’s walking wounded. After having already lost Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka to myocarditis and a knee injury respectively, the Bayern coach has to deal with the absence of the best goalkeeper in the world in Manuel Neuer. With the defense already as fragile as can be, Sven Ulreich will be needed to step up something fierce to keep a clean sheet against the Bochum lads.

