Report: Bayern Munich might be losing faith in Tanguy Nianzou

According to a report from Sport1, there could be some doubt seeping into the minds of the Bayern Munich brass that Tanguy Nianzou has the necessary quality to succeed at Säbener Straße:

Opinions are divided on Tanguy Nianzou. There is no longer any trace of his injury susceptibility, which cost him almost his entire debut season. But the central defender, who was released from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, is still not enough for more than short appearances. Because Julian Nagelsmann expects more from him – especially more concentration and conscientiousness when playing with the ball. “For defenders, the big headline about a performance must always be reliability,” said Nagelsmann. This is not the case with the 19-year-old: “He has good situations, but also makes hair-raising mistakes.”

Nagelsmann’s message to Nianzou through a public medium raised eyebrows given the coach’s honest, yet always measured approach to critiquing players:

On Säbener Straße, doubts are growing about the talent that had gained its first professional experience under Thomas Tuchel at PSG. The coaching team in Nianzou does not yet see an immediate successor in Niklas Süle, who will be under contract for BVB from the summer. This is also why the sporting management wants to upgrade to the central defender position in the summer, according to SPORT1 information. It is possible that there will also be reinforcements for the right-hand side of defense. In this case, Nianzou would have four players in front of him in the center of defense with Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez and Mister X. But with no prospect of regular match practice, there could be a change in the form of a loan in the summer – similar to Chris Richards (21), who was parked at TSG Hoffenheim. The player himself has already taken precautions with his recent change of consultant . His contract in Munich runs until 2024.

Nianzou is still young, but should Bayern Munich acquire another defender, the Frenchman might have to consider a loan — or even a permanent transfer to get himself back on track.