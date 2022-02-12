VfL Bochum does something awesome ahead of Bayern Munich tilt

Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum have a — gasp! — friendly relationship in a league where many fan bases are constantly bantering and/or bickering on social media.
Take a look through this series of tweets about why the fans — and clubs — have a bit of a special connection that you might not have previously known about:
Ever wondered why Bochum and @FCBayernEN have a football friendship?— VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) February 11, 2022
Find the story out below (thread). #meinVfL #packmas #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/NfBk9OdGay
Okay, that’s a good start, but let’s dig in!
In 1972 after a match in Bochum, Bayern Munich supporters were approached and chased by VfL fans on Castroper Straße just outside our stadium.— VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) February 11, 2022
Thankfully, the intervention of VfL's "Bochumer Jungen", one of the oldest fan clubs in Germany, prevented a major brawl. pic.twitter.com/FZdJVBxrp4
Okay, so being chased through a city by an angry mob is not the ideal way to start a relationship, but at least a group stepped in to get it all sorted out.
Afterwards, the supporters went to a local pub and enjoyed a few glasses of Pilsner and enjoyed the night together. From then on, a connection between the two clubs was formed. pic.twitter.com/l1nUIag89N— VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) February 11, 2022
Drinking beers together = smart move by all. Well done!
From then on, the clubs have shared support. E.g., when #meinVfL play in Bavaria / when Bayern play in North Rhine-Westphalia.— VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) February 11, 2022
Great to see the friendship going as strong as ever today, but here's to the 3⃣ points staying in Bochum this weekend! pic.twitter.com/qJNXW5FJYT
That’s pretty cool, honestly.
CC: @RaeComm @FCBayernUS @FCBayernEN @_HomeBayern @BavarianFBWorks @BayernMunich360 @FCBayernMPLS @FCBKentucky @FeaturedMoritz ❤️— VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) February 11, 2022
There you have it. A story told in tweets and at least no one was harmed...and there was beer...and then some people hanging out together in what looks to be a pretty cool environment.
About those three points, though...
