VfL Bochum does something awesome ahead of Bayern Munich tilt

There is a good relationship between Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum — which Bochum detail in a series of tweets

VfL Bochum - Erzgebirge Aue Photo by Bernd Thissen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum have a — gasp! — friendly relationship in a league where many fan bases are constantly bantering and/or bickering on social media.

Take a look through this series of tweets about why the fans — and clubs — have a bit of a special connection that you might not have previously known about:

Okay, that’s a good start, but let’s dig in!

Okay, so being chased through a city by an angry mob is not the ideal way to start a relationship, but at least a group stepped in to get it all sorted out.

Drinking beers together = smart move by all. Well done!

That’s pretty cool, honestly.

There you have it. A story told in tweets and at least no one was harmed...and there was beer...and then some people hanging out together in what looks to be a pretty cool environment.

About those three points, though...

