VfL Bochum does something awesome ahead of Bayern Munich tilt

Bayern Munich and VfL Bochum have a — gasp! — friendly relationship in a league where many fan bases are constantly bantering and/or bickering on social media.

Take a look through this series of tweets about why the fans — and clubs — have a bit of a special connection that you might not have previously known about:

Okay, that’s a good start, but let’s dig in!

In 1972 after a match in Bochum, Bayern Munich supporters were approached and chased by VfL fans on Castroper Straße just outside our stadium.



Thankfully, the intervention of VfL's "Bochumer Jungen", one of the oldest fan clubs in Germany, prevented a major brawl. pic.twitter.com/FZdJVBxrp4 — VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) February 11, 2022

Okay, so being chased through a city by an angry mob is not the ideal way to start a relationship, but at least a group stepped in to get it all sorted out.

Afterwards, the supporters went to a local pub and enjoyed a few glasses of Pilsner and enjoyed the night together. From then on, a connection between the two clubs was formed. pic.twitter.com/l1nUIag89N — VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) February 11, 2022

Drinking beers together = smart move by all. Well done!

From then on, the clubs have shared support. E.g., when #meinVfL play in Bavaria / when Bayern play in North Rhine-Westphalia.



Great to see the friendship going as strong as ever today, but here's to the 3⃣ points staying in Bochum this weekend! pic.twitter.com/qJNXW5FJYT — VfL Bochum 1848 (@VfLBochum1848EN) February 11, 2022

That’s pretty cool, honestly.

There you have it. A story told in tweets and at least no one was harmed...and there was beer...and then some people hanging out together in what looks to be a pretty cool environment.

About those three points, though...