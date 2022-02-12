“A real stroke of luck for Germany”: former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge raves about Hansi Flick

In a lengthy interview with news agency DPA, Bayern Munich icon Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was asked to share his thoughts on Hansi Flick’s impact on the Germany national team. The 65-year-old had nothing but praise for the sextuple-winning manager, highlighting one of Flick’s strengths of bringing the best out of his teams.

“Hansi did an outstanding job with us,” began Kalle (as captured by SZ). “He took over the team when it was in sixth place. He went on to win six titles that year. He made a great contribution to that. A team has to function perfectly. Hansi managed to achieve that.”

When asked if Die Mannschaft can present themselves as leading contenders at the upcoming World Cup at Qatar, Rummenigge confidently replied – “If you now look at his first few months as national coach, the answer must be: yes, of course!”

The former Bayern CEO further added that Flick’s management has revitalized the star-studded German team that seemed to have lost its football identity in recent years.

“He won seven games and set a record as national coach. But the most important thing for me is that faith in the national team has returned,” explained Rummenigge. “We lost that after the messed-up European Championship at the latest. Hansi’s style of play has brought it back. He’s worth his weight in gold for the DFB, a real stroke of luck.”