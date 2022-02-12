VfL Bochum vs Bayern Munich: Gamethread and Live Blog

It’s been a week since Bayern Munich last took to the pitch, but the injury situation at the club hasn’t gotten any better. If anything, it’s somehow gotten worse. Julian Nagelsmann now has to deal with the loss of Manuel Neuer, on top of the prolonged absences of Leon Goretzka and Alphonso Davies. With a Champions League game against RB Salzburg coming up in midweek, this is an uncomfortable situation for the coach to be in.

VfL Bochum consider themselves friends to Bayern, but that friendship will probably be left on the sidelines when these two teams meet at the Ruhrstadion. While the fans may enjoy a great relationship, the players of both sides will be vying for all three points. While Bochum may look secure in 11th place, a quick glance at the points column shows them only three points away from a relegation playoff spot. Bayern, meanwhile, want to keep as much daylight between them and Borussia Dortmund as possible.

The last time these two sides met, it was a 7-0 victory for Bayern with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane, and Serge Gnabry all getting on the scoresheet. With this far more depleted side manage to do anything similar?

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

