Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry drawing interest from Premier League and La Liga powers; Newcastle United eyeing Nico Schlotterbeck; Niklas Stark available?; Bayern out on Cheslea’s Antonio Rüdiger: and MORE!

The longer Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry goes with a contract, the more speculation will arise. We had seen that FC Barcelona, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Liverpool was among the clubs kicking the tires on Gnabry, but things might be heightening:

Bayern Munich have been trying to tie down Serge Gnabry on a new long-term contract. However, Sky Sports understands that the two parties are far from reaching an agreement at the moment. As a result, Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Liverpool have been placed on high alert. The source mentions that Gnabry is looking for a pay-raise while Bayern Munich are unwilling to give the player what he wants. Gnabry’s current contract at the Allianz Arena runs until the summer of 2023 with the player reportedly demanding wages in the same bracket as the likes of Kingsley Coman or Leroy Sane in the team, whose figures touch up to €15 million per season. Sky also reports that the negotiations are still open and nothing has been decided yet. However, it is clear that the German wide-playmaker will attract offers from the top teams in Europe, should he decide to leave for free in 2023.

It remains highly unlikely that Gnabry will move on, but I’d expect some of these clubs to begin the process of making contact with Gnabry’s agent to get a feel for just how open he might be to a move if the situation remains unresolved.

It looks like Newcastle United have read thew reviews and are ready to jump into the mix for SC Freiburg center-back Nico Schlotterbeck. Linked to both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle could be the entity most likely to meet SC Freiburg’s transfer fee demands:

Newcastle United are set to rival Borussia Dortmund in the race to sign SC Freiburg defender Nico Schlotterbeck. According to reliable German outlet, Ruhr Nachrichten, Nico Schlotterbeck is facing an uncertain future at SC Freiburg. The centre-back has attracted widespread interest from European clubs following his consistent performances in the Bundesliga. The likes of Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are some of the clubs interested in his services in the summer. Dortmund have been tagged as favourites as Bayern Munich are favouring a free transfer, whereas Newcastle’s interest was not met with much approval. However, the Magpies remain in contention to sign the German next summer, and it won’t be surprising to see them flex their financial muscle to leapfrog Dortmund in the race.

Schlotterbeck recently eased his hardline on leaving Germany, but still has some high standards for what it would take for him to bolt the Bundesliga. Could Newcastle offer the chance at trophies (unlikely) and hefty pay check (absolutely likely) he would need to leave Germany?

It’s a throwback episode to the old days when Chuck and Jake were the only knuckleheads talking Bayern Munich for Bavarian Football Works!

It’s true, after a few consecutive solo runs, Chuck teamed up with Jake to cover the following topics for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Manuel Neuer’s surprising injury and whether or not Sven Ulreich will be up to the task in filling Neuer’s boots.

A brief look at next week’s Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg.

The equally shocking transfer of Niklas Süle to Borussia Dortmund.

The possibilities for replacing Süle, who the prime candidates are, and why Bayern Munich might need to think outside the box.

Some quick thoughts on the entertainment world as Chuck gives a quick and dirty review of the latest season of Ozark, while Jake talks Succession and Euphoria.

In an odd turn of events, we actually discussed Niklas Stark as a potential replacement for Niklas Süle on the Weekend Warm-up Podcast (above) and now it looks like Fredi Bobic could make Stark available (probably for cheap):

Fredi Bobic wants to clean up the Hertha BSC squad. In order to be able to implement the deals with desired players like Danny da Costa or Lucas Alario, some players have to be removed from the payroll and some money flushed into the coffers with one or the other sale. As the image reports, Niklas Stark, Peter Pekarik and Lukas Klünter, whose contracts expire in the summer, are at the top of the list to be crossed out. In addition, buyers are to be found for Marvin Plattenhardt (contract until 2023), Davie Selke (2023), Marton Dardai (2025) and record transfer Lucas Tousart (2025). Bobic wants to further advance the upheaval in the team.

Would Stark be worth a roll of the dice for Bayern? He was once regarded as a big talent, but his career has stunted the last few seasons to say the least.

Everything is pointing to Bayern Munich being officially “out” on Chelsea FC’s Antonio Rüdiger:

Bayern Munich reportedly won’t be signing Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger this summer. Rudiger, who’s a free agent at the end of the season, has been linked with Bayern as recently as last month. However, latest updates suggest the 28-year-old’s not an option for the German and Champions League side. According to Fabrizio Romano, the centre-back’s salary demands mean that he’s out of Bayern’s financial reach and he’s “not even an option”. Incidentally, Romano stated this week there is a 50-50 chance of Rudiger agreeing a new contract to stay at Chelsea.

Bayern Munich has had an absolutely wild week off-the-pitch and things were even complicated with the team’s health as Jamal Musiala tested positive for COVID-19, while Sven Ulreich had a scare — before testing negative.

There are certainly enough reasons for the squad to be distracted against VfL Bochum, so Julian Nagelsmann will be tested. Can the manager keep his players focused on the task at hand (VfL Bochum)? Or, will the team be distracted by the transfer drama surrounding Niklas Süle, next Wednesday’s Champions League showdown with Red Bull Salzburg, or the creeping thoughts about missing players like Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala?

Regardless, this is what we have on tap:

A look at the recent form of each team.

A chance for players like Sven Ulreich and potentially Paul Wanner to shine.

A prediction on the match.

The long-rumored transfer of Karim Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund is getting closer to reality:

Borussia Dortmund have been in talks to sign Karim Adeyemi since November - club feeling confident to reach full agreement with RB Salzburg in the coming weeks. He's the main target after Niklas Süle deal completed. #BVB



Negotiations already advanced also on player side. pic.twitter.com/YCXLn1TSNd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 10, 2022

It remains to be seen if RB Leipzig can mount a strong counter to Dortmund, but at this point, BVB looks like the leader in the clubhouse.

The FC Bayern Frauen have inked Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir to a new deal through 2025:

Inter Milan is reportedly close to a deal with Marcelo Brozovic, but FC Barcelona might be sneaking in for a late steal:

According to information from the Italian newspaper La Repubblica , FC Barcelona has started talks with Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic . Accordingly, the Catalans are offering the 29-year-old midfielder an annual salary of eight million euros . Brozovic’s contract with Milan expires in the summer. The Croatian, who was a central figure in Inter’s championship last season, is therefore available on a free transfer.

Most assume that Brozovic will re-up with Inter Milan, but the midfielder was previously linked to both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

For the love of all humanity, END GENDER REVEALS!