Off the Crossbar: Which NFL teams should play at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena

We all saw the news break earlier this week that Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena would be hosting an NFL game next season.
While the thoughts of most Bayern Munich fans immediately went to the potential grass disaster (Bavarian Grass Works will be monitoring the situation closely), some other folks started thinking about what teams might make the trip to Munich.
To my eyes, the NFL will try (where possible) to take a smaller market team or a team not drawing as well at home to be the sacrificial lamb to make a trip to Europe.
Let’s take a look at some possibilities based on what we know:
- Kansas City Chiefs: The partnership between Bayern Munich and the Chiefs make this a no-brainer — except that there is no way Kansas City would give up a home game. We could see the Chiefs as the visiting team against one of their opponents next season like the Arizona Cardinals or the Houston Texans.
- Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals are in the Super Bowl this weekend, which will make the team an attractive get for an international game. Cincinnati also has a strong German population. It is completely conceivable to think the Bengals could face-off against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, or New Orleans Saints in Germany.
- Philadelphia Eagles: Ah — you got me! I am secretly hoping for this solely based on selfish reasons. Just picture it...Me, (my archrival) Berni, maybe Arturo Vidal...all hitting the Munich late night scene. The possibilities are endless.
- New England Patriots: Well...they’ve got German fullback Jakob Johnson on their squad, so why not? I’d think the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Arizona Cardinals all seem like logical candidates for an opponent.
- Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jags are hosting the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders (formerly the Washington Football Team), Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, and Indianapolis Colts next season and ALL of those games seem like a possibility. The Texans game just feels like the one that will go to Germany. If Munich can draw a packed house for these two terrible teams, it will say a lot about future games at the site.
- Carolina Panthers: The Panthers have a host of games against teams that might not draw well, so expect them to be in the mix for a European game.
What team would you like to see at the Allianz Arena?
