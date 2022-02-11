Off the Crossbar: Which NFL teams should play at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena

We all saw the news break earlier this week that Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena would be hosting an NFL game next season.

While the thoughts of most Bayern Munich fans immediately went to the potential grass disaster (Bavarian Grass Works will be monitoring the situation closely), some other folks started thinking about what teams might make the trip to Munich.

To my eyes, the NFL will try (where possible) to take a smaller market team or a team not drawing as well at home to be the sacrificial lamb to make a trip to Europe.

Let’s take a look at some possibilities based on what we know:

What team would you like to see at the Allianz Arena?