Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann says Niklas Süle’s outgoing status won’t affect squad selection

When it was announced that Niklas Süle would be leaving Bayern Munich in favor of Borussia Dortmund during the summer, some speculated that the Germany international’s status on the squad might take a hit.

According to manager Julian Nagelsmann, however, that will not be the case. Nagelsmann indicated that he is making his decisions on a game-by-game basis.

“Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. Sometimes we get a player on a free transfer, sometimes we lose one,” Nagelsmann said at his weekly press conference (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “As a coach, I evaluate player performances regardless of any contract details. That’s why the question for me is which team is best suited to the upcoming opponent and who are the players in form.”

Many would argue that Süle has been Bayern Munich best, or second best, defender this season and that a premature benching would only hurt the team. It is a slippery situation and one that Nagelsmann is going to have to manage intelligently.