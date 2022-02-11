Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich looks ready for prime time

Being Manuel Neuer’s back-up at Bayern Munich is akin to being Tom Brady’s back-up in the NFL.

There is simply not a lot of playing time behind a GOAT.

Thanks to an impromptu knee surgery, however, Sven Ulreich has now been thrust into the spotlight as the veteran back-up is preparing to face VfL Bochum and Red Bull Salzburg in the span of five games.

“You always prepare for a possible appearance every week so that you are ready. It’s definitely good that I played a few weeks ago. I’m ready for the game. When you know that you’re going to play at the weekend, you have a different focus on the game. You prepare differently, also when analyzing opponents - especially with Toni Tapalović. It’s different than sitting on the bench,” Ulreich told FCBayern.com (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia). “You’re always present at the team meetings, of course, but when you’re playing, you go into even more detail during the preparation.”

It was not easy for Ulreich this week, though. The 33-year-old had a COVID-19 scare, but ultimately tested negative ensuring he would be able to get his chance to shine — until Neuer returns.