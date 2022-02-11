Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 36 — It’s a two-man booth; Bayern Munich battles injuries and a shocking transfer; Who replaces Niklas Süle; and MORE!

It’s a throwback episode to the old days when Chuck and Jake were the only knuckleheads talking Bayern Munich for Bavarian Football Works!

It’s true, after a few consecutive solo runs, Chuck teamed up with Jake to cover the following topics for this episode of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast:

Manuel Neuer’s surprising injury and whether or not Sven Ulreich will be up to the task in filling Neuer’s boots.

A brief look at next week’s Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg.

The equally shocking transfer of Niklas Süle to Borussia Dortmund.

The possibilities for replacing Süle, who the prime candidates are, and why Bayern Munich might need to think outside the box.

Some quick thoughts on the entertainment world as Chuck gives a quick and dirty review of the latest season of Ozark, while Jake talks Succession and Euphoria.

