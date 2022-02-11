Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane calls for defensive stability, cautions against looking past Red Bull Salzburg

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is having a sensational season, but absolutely see room for improvement within the squad. In particular, Sane thinks the squad’s team defense can be better.

“I can understand when Manuel Neuer gets angry after he concedes, because he saves everything that can be saved, sometimes even impossible saves. We definitely need to improve our defensive attitude,” Sane told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

That focus on defense could come into play in next week’s Champions League showdown with Red Bull Salzburg. Sven Ulreich will be filling in for Neuer, which is not an easy task for anyone.

When asked if Salzburg would be a “warm-up” for later UCL rounds, Sane quickly dismissed the notion and indicated that the Bavarians will be laser-focused on defeating the Austrian powerhouse.

“Definitely not. We’re going into this tie with respect for the opponent. We want to win and qualify. We’ll give everything for that,” Sane said.