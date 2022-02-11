Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca talks where he’s improved

Bayern Munich midfield Marc Roca has never been one to shy away from hard work and the Spaniard has put in numerous hours in helping his game evolve.

“What I can say is that I like to work hard, both when things are going well and when things aren’t going so well. I always try to push myself. We play at the highest level, we’re one of the top three teams in the world, you always have to have a hundred Give percent. You always have to strive for perfection,” Roca told Bayern Munich club magazine “51” (as captured by FCBayern.com).

As for his personal improvements, Roca can see an impact with both the mental and physical aspect of his game.

“I’m a much more complete player than when I switched. My positional play has improved, my tackles, the way I read the game. In Spain the football was slower, with more interruptions, everything is faster here. It’s more back and forth. I had to adapt at first, but I’m getting along with it very well now,” said Roca.