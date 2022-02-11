Didi Hamann thinks Robert Lewandowski’s future with Bayern Munich is open

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski and his agent, Pini Zahavi, will soon enter negotiations with the Rekordmeister, which will see the Polish star take one more big contract in Bavaria — or pave the way for his exit from the club.

As of now, noted pundit Didi Hamann thinks it could go either way.

“He’s still got a couple of years left on his contract and he is so important to this Bayern Munich team, he’s been the main man for years. He’s achieved everything he could possibly achieve in Germany and the Bundesliga, and the one prize that was taken away from him was the Ballon d’Or,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “Maybe he feels he has a better chance of winning that accolade elsewhere, which I would agree with.”

In the end — no matter what Bayern Munich or Zahavi pitch — the decision will come down to what Lewandowski wants per Hamann.

“I think it comes down to what he wants to do, he’s done everything here and it’ll be down to whether he wants a new challenge. I think this summer might be his last opportunity to get another big move, he’ll be 34 next season and it would be very hard to get that move,” said Hamann. “It will depend on the club as well and what they want to do, I believe that they will want to keep him, it just depends on whether they can agree on an extension that both clubs are happy with.”

Given the recent losses of David Alaba and Niklas Süle via transfers, it would seem to be a foregone conclusion that if Bayern Munich cannot agree on a deal with Lewandowski, it would seek to sell the star striker during the upcoming summer transfer window.