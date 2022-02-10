Kingsley Coman appreciates how the core group at Bayern Munich has been together for a while

Like anyone, Bayern Munch winger Kingsley Coman sees the transfer rumors always floating around the club and knows that the Rekordmeister is always capable of getting a player that it wants.

Still, Coman thinks that it is a great thing that Bayern Munich’s group is built on a lot of players who have been in the club for years.

“Bayern also have money, but not as much as most clubs in England or PSG. But that alone is not the point anyway. Our team is really a team. We are a unit that sticks together even in difficult situations. That’s the most important thing,” Coman told Sport1. “We also have a lot of people around our team who work very well. It’s nice to see that more and more young players are being promoted.”

As far as some of those players who were promoted in the club’s recent history, Coman has come away impressed with both Jamal Musiala and Tanguy Nianzou.

“Jamal is very, very good. You can tell when someone has talent. I felt it in the first training when he was only 17. He has a lot of quality and is getting better and better. Step by step he will develop physically and become a man. That’s very good for us,” Coman said. “(Nianzou) trains very well, is serious and motivated. Sometimes you just have to be patient and give yourself time. Tanguy is ready, he definitely shows that. And with talents like him, Jamal or (Josip) Stanišić, we are very well equipped for the next few years.”