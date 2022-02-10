Lothar Matthäus commends Borussia Dortmund on acquisition of Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle

Former Bayern Munich and Germany great thinks Borussia Dortmund made an excellent in move in acquiring Niklas Süle from Bundesliga rival Bayern Munich.

Matthäus, who is never one to hold back his opinion, detailed his rationale in his column for Sky:

It’s good that Borussia Dortmund is strengthening itself with Niklas Süle. He will wear the black and yellow jersey next season and I can only congratulate BVB on that. A great transfer. Getting one of Germany’s best central defenders away from Bayern Munich on a free transfer is great for Borussia Dortmund. Süle knows how to win titles. He brings experience, quality and certainly a lot of motivation after leaving Bayern. He will stabilize the weak Dortmund defensive center and raise it to a higher level. Well done Dortmund. For the player it’s a step backwards because it will be difficult for BVB to win titles even with Süle. But if he no longer felt comfortable in Munich and would like to stay in the Bundesliga, then of course he also has a fantastic club with outstanding fans in Dortmund. And who knows: maybe he is the piece of the puzzle that the number two in Germany was missing in order to land at the top next season.

Matthäus seems to be among those who place big value on Süle. Should the big defender be able to stabilize Borussia Dortmund’s backline, things could get very interesting in the Bundesliga next season.