Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. VfL Bochum (Rückrunde)

Bayern Munich has had an absolutely wild week off-the-pitch and things were even complicated with the team’s health as Jamal Musiala tested positive for COVID-19, while Sven Ulreich had a scare — before testing negative.

There are certainly enough reasons for the squad to be distracted against VfL Bochum, so Julian Nagelsmann will be tested. Can the manager keep his players focused on the task at hand (VfL Bochum)? Or, will the team be distracted by the transfer drama surrounding Niklas Süle, next Wednesday’s Champions League showdown with Red Bull Salzburg, or the creeping thoughts about missing players like Manuel Neuer and Jamal Musiala?

Regardless, this is what we have on tap:

A look at the recent form of each team.

A chance for players like Sven Ulreich and potentially Paul Wanner to shine.

A prediction on the match.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

