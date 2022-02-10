Benjamin Pavard might be caught in Bayern Munich’s squad planning tug-of-war

With Niklas Süle leaving Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund, the club has been exploring all possible internal and external options to replace the Germany international.

With things not going swimmingly on the potential pursuits of Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger, SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Mattias Ginter, and Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt for one reason or another, it has been speculated that Bayern Munich could formally push Benjamin Pavard into a center-back role — something the Frenchman wants.

According to kicker (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), however, that scenario might not play out because of the scarcity of available right-backs.

While Pavard likely favors a transition to center-back, Bayern Munich thinks that it will be easier to fond a center-back in the transfer market rather than a right-back.

What does it all mean?

Finding a roster replacement for Süle is an open book for exactly who the club can eventually sign and also that the versatility of Pavard will at least give the club some flexibility with its squad planning.