Bayern Munich’s options to replace Niklas Süle are unclear and complicated

The rumor mill has been spinning overtime since the announcement came down stating that Niklas Süle would leave Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund.

The biggest external names associated with replacing Süle have been Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger, SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck, Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Mattias Ginter, and Juventus center-back Matthijs de Ligt.

New reports are circulating, however, that point to Bayern Munich not having a clear plan at this stage. According to kicker, Christensen is “no longer an issue” for Bayern Munich. Ditto for De Ligt:

Antonio Rüdiger’s Chelsea teammate Andreas Christensen (25), who would also be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, has recently been frequently linked with FC Bayern, which is still looking for a central defender following the departure of Niklas Süle. The ex-Gladbach player has impressed FCB with his solid style and good technique, but according to information from kicker, the Dane is not an issue in Munich - nor is Dutchman Matthijs de Ligt (22), who is still under contract with Juventus Torino until 2024.

That news, however, does not necessarily mean that Bayern Munich has zeroed in on Rüdiger, Ginter and Schlotterbeck. Like De Ligt and Christensen, Rüdiger is considered too expensive for Bayern Munich, while the club is not “convinced” on Ginter nor Schlotterbeck, per kicker.

It appears that Bayern Munich would need to be fully convinced that a new acquisition would help the squad — and the club will not spend any money without maximum confidence that a player will be an upgrade to the current roster.

If true, this report shows it might be a while before the situation is resolved.