Dortmund acquisition of Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle a “masterstroke” per Didi Hamann

When Didi Hamann looks at Niklas Süle’s exit from Bayern Munich, the player-turned-pundit thinks that the Germany international’s move to Borussia Dortmund will hurt Die Roten in a big way.

“(Süle)’s said before that he was under-valued by the club, but I think he was valued, just he was underrated. Even with (Dayot) Upamecano and (Lucas) Hernandez, I still think Sule is the number one center-back. Then again, they offered him a new contract which he didn’t accept, and he has had two long-term injuries,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips (as made available to Bavarian Football Works). “I think the club has done right by offering him a new deal, but if he doesn’t want to accept then there’s not much more they can do. It’s just one of those things, I do think it’s a big loss for Bayern Munich because he is the number one center-back at the club, so he’ll be very hard to replace.”

As for Süle’s controversial new home, Hamann thinks Borussia Dortmund made a shrewd business move.

“(Süle) was always talking about a move to the Premier League and FC Barcelona were also interested in him. I didn’t think it was possible, but it’s a great move from Dortmund,” Hamann said. “Their defense is their Achilles heel, they’ve conceded one of the most in league even though they’re second. It’s an absolute masterstroke from Dortmund to bring in a player from Bayern Munich, especially since usually it’s the other way around. It’s a big loss for Munich, but a brilliant piece of business from Dortmund.”