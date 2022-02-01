Report: Borussia Dortmund in the running for big move on Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle is moving on in the summer, but where?

Most recent stories have linked him to Chelsea FC, Newcastle United, FC Barcelona, or just with a general desire to play in the Premier League. Sport1, however, is reporting that Borussia Dortmund could be Süle could be a “serious option” for the Germany international:

Borussia Dortmund is also considered a serious option for the 37-time international. This is revealed by the SPORT1 reporters Patrick Berger and Oliver Müller in a new episode of the podcast “Die Dortmund-Woche”. “BVB has gotten involved in Süle poker,” reports chief reporter Berger. “It’s a possible solution. Of course, BVB has to take care of a German national player of the Süle’s profile who is on the market on a free transfer. The risk is manageable, especially, in addition to a manageable salary. (Süle is said to currently earn around six million euros, ed.) Only a bonus would flow.” According to SPORT1 information, there were talks between Dortmund and Süle’s side. It is clear that the Pott-Klub, who have already conceded 31 goals this season, want to strengthen their defense.

Interestingly, Sport1 also stated that SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck is under consideration by BVB.

Not everyone is convinced that Süle would take a move to Borussia Dortmund, though. Sport Bild is refuting the story:

According to information from Sport BILD, there is nothing to it! BVB wants Nico Schlotterbeck from SC Freiburg. The central defender (market value: 20 million, and rising) has a strong left foot, is extremely good in the air and is now a three-time national player. In addition, Niklas Süle is more likely to be drawn to England. Most recently, he has been repeatedly associated with Newcastle United, among others. The club is swimming in money after the club was taken over by the Saudi state fund “Public Investment Fund.”

As always...stay tuned.