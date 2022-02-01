Bayern Munich making Robert Lewandowski’s contract a top priority at the club

Bayern Munich was quiet in the winter transfer window, but that shouldn’t be mistaken as a lack of effort in terms of squad planning. It’s been a crucial season navigating through all of the players in the squad that had, or still have, upcoming expiring contracts. Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman have all signed new deals, with Serge Gnabry, Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, and Robert Lewandowski soon expected to follow suit.

Per a report from Sky Germany, speaking with former Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern is making Lewandowski’s contract one of their top priorities. His current contract is set to expire in June 2023, but Bayern has signaled that they definitely want him to sign an extension, rather than trying to line up a top caliber replacement in the event that he should be convinced to leave the club for a new challenge. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland has long since been touted to be Lewandowski’s eventual successor at Bayern, but Bayern’s front office doesn’t see it that way at all.

When Rummenigge was asked specifically about a Lewandowski contract extension with Bayern, he said, “The club will try to do that, I assume. They have now basically signaled that they want to extend the contract with the player. I wish FC Bayern and Robert that this marriage will last even longer. Robert is a player who has, of course, made a major contribution to FC Bayern’s great success in recent years. He was in the Champions League, he has now twice been voted the best player in the world.”

Sky’s Florian Plettenberg added that Lewandowski’s agent, Pini Zahavi is currently waiting for a call from Bayern’s bosses to hash out a new deal. Bayern’s front office, Uli Hoeness (formerly) in particular, don’t necessarily have the greatest track record with Zahavi, but that won’t stop the club from doing everything in their power to sort a new deal out. Hopefully negotiations between Lewandowski, Zahavi, and Bayern’s bosses won’t result in someone calling Zahavi a “greedy piranha.”

Update #Lewandowski: „Ich wünsche dem #FCBayern und @lewy_official, dass diese Ehe noch lange Bestand hat“, sagt KH Rummenigge. Kommt Haaland? „Erwarte ich nicht!“ Nach unseren Infos hat seine Vertragsverlängerung jetzt oberste Priorität. Zahavi wartet auf Anruf. @SkySportsNews https://t.co/ddGKGbK5gx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 31, 2022

Rummenigge was also asked whether or not he feels Bayern would’ve needed clarity with Lewandowski to begin discussions with Haaland over a potential transfer in the event Lewandowski would be leaving. “Theoretically, yes. First of all, you don’t know whether talks have not long since taken place in the background and one is feeling out where and at what amounts. I think FC Bayern is well advised to treat these things very discreetly, because they know the value of Robert Lewandowski. I think Robert feels very comfortable in Munich. He has found a home here. And if I’m honest, when he came in 2014, I always thought I hope he doesn’t just see FC Bayern as a stopover in the direction of Real Madrid. That has actually not been confirmed at all,” he explained.

At this current juncture, Rummenigge just doesn’t ever see Haaland joining Bayern. “I don’t expect that. I think the best player is Robert Lewandowski and the best player plays for Bayern Munich,” he replied when he was asked about Haaland ever joining Bayern. He also went on to say that he genuinely feels Lewandowski could very well play up until age 36 or 37 with how well he takes care of himself. “At 33, he’s no longer a youngster. But on the other hand, he is hardly ever injured, he takes care of his body like no other. He’s a player I actually have no problem expecting to play until 36, 37,” he explained.