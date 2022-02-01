Bastian Schweinsteiger criticizes Borussia Dortmund’s transfer policy

Bayern Munich look to be well on their way to a tenth straight Bundesliga title this season. Bayern are already six points ahead of Borussia Dortmund but is not an insurmountable lead. Bayern legend Bastian Schweinsteiger went through times when the league wasn’t so one-sided. Back when the league was more competitive and Bayern winning wasn’t a certainty.

Bayern only finished fourth in the 2006/07 season and missed out on the Champions League. At the beginning of the 2010s, Dortmund won two championships in a row and Bayern clearly wanted to change this narrative. Bayern since went on to win nine straight titles and usher in a new era of dominance in Germany.

Bastian Schweinsteiger on a possible return to FC Bayern: "A bit later maybe. At the moment it's not appealing to me. I'm very happy with my life. Of course I follow football, I follow Bayern very closely. And you should never say never" [@cfbayern, Bild Live] pic.twitter.com/If1Y1yqpXO — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 23, 2022

Schweinsteiger stated a few reasons for Bayern’s success and other teams' failures but there was one clear reason that stood out. Their main problem is that their transfer policy is too strict. “Few in Europe succeed in such a transfer policy. But if they want to compete with Bayern, they mustn’t keep losing the best players,” Schweinsteiger stated. BVB has always sold their top players such as Jadon Sancho, and many other promising prospects throughout the years. While they’ve received generous sums in return, they can’t win if they keep selling their best players.

Borussia Dortmund will almost certainly say goodbye to one of their best talents ever in Erling Haaland this summer and his loss will be incredibly detrimental for the club. Erling Haaland is keeping the title race exciting this year and without him, Dortmund will drop off unless they can bring in new talent. Still, it’s become an endless cycle of buying exciting young talents and selling them before they enter their prime.