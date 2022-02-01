Daily Schmankerl: Is Tanguy Nianzou plotting move away from Bayern Munich?; PSG’s Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid?; Bright Arrey-Mbi on loan to FC Köln; Burnley announced Wout Weghorst; and MORE!

Bayern Munich defender Tanguy Nianzou has only tallied 444 minutes across 14 appearances this season and has now changed his agent — perhaps, with one eye on a future move:

Now playing for Bayern Munich after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, Tanguy Kouassi (19) should not see his future turned upside down a few hours before the end of the winter market. Appearing fourteen times in all competitions with the current leader of the Bundesliga since the beginning of the season, the central defender does not have a significant playing time but continues to progress alongside the Bavarian executives. A situation that does not prevent him from preparing the future. In this regard and according to our information, the player, under contract with the Munich club until June 2024, has decided to change agents. Thus, it is now Vadim Vasilyev, Russian-Maltese businessman and former vice-president of AS Monaco, who will represent the interests of the player.

Nianzou’s prospects would seem a bit brighter with Niklas Süle leaving the club, but Bayern Munich has been closely linked to several other defenders including Chelsea FC’s Andreas Christensen.

Should one of those moves come to fruition, it appears that Nianzou could seek to move on.

Reports are circulating that Kylian Mbappe will join Real Madrid after the season:

It’s a poker that has had the football world in suspense for well over a year now. A transfer from Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid could now be completed. Bild reports that the Paris Saint-Germain superstar has agreed with the Royals on a change next summer. Then Mbappé could move to the Spanish capital for free. A real coup for Real. According to the reports, the 23-year-old is set to become the highest-paid footballer in the world. At Real, he is supposed to pocket the royal salary of around 50 million euros a year. This would see him replace current teammate Lionel Messi, who earns around €40m at PSG. However, the deal has not yet been confirmed. Spicy: Mbappé meets Real in the round of 16 of the Champions League with PSG.

Burnley had a pretty cool way to announce the transfer of towering striker Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg:

It’s been over a week since Bayern Munich last played a game, and we’re suffering from withdrawal symptoms. There aren’t any games to talk about, so let’s talk transfers! Bayern didn’t do any business this winter, but the rumor mills have been turning. No, we’re not gonna discuss meme transfers like Thomas Muller to Everton, but there’s plenty more else to get into.

In this episode, Tom and Ineednoname discuss:

Talking about the ins and outs of the Niklas Sule decision — why is he leaving, and could Bayern have done more to keep him?

Who should replace Niklas Sule — Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Chris Richards, or maybe someone else?

The question marks over Leon Goretzka’s fitness, and what that means for the club going forward.

Bright Arrey-Mbi’s loan to FC Köln was formally announced yesterday:

Welcome to the most beautiful city in Germany, Bright Arrey-Mbi!



The promising defender has joined #effzeh from @FCBayernEN on an 18-month loan.

This is a great move for Mbi and a total win-win for the player and both clubs.

There might not be a game for Bayern Munich this weekend, but it was an extremely eventful period nonetheless.

The news was certainly not the best if you are a fan of Niklas Süle, so examining the fallout from his expected departure is right atop of this week’s agenda. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Niklas Süle’s upcoming exit and a walk through of the top candidates to replace him. Will it be Matthias de Ligt, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, or Matthias Ginter? Or “maybe it’s something really cool that I don’t even know about” like Frank the Tank said in Old School.

Could Bayern Munich have a legitimate shot to get Erling Haaland if Robert Lewandowski leaves?

Alexander Nübel’s future at Bayern Munich is dependent on the length of Manuel Neuer’s contract extension.

Why the FC Bayern: Behind the Legend documentary was terrific, painful, genuine — and ultimately well done — all at the same time.

Christian Eriksen will get a chance to revive his career with Brentford after last summer’s scary episode at the Euros:

At one point, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey was linked to Bayern Munich, but now the Welshman is headed to Rangers on a six-month loan assignment:

✅ DONE DEAL: Aaron #Ramsey will be a new #RangersFC player.



For the midfielder, total agreement reached with #Juventus for a 6-month loan with buy option.

You might be wondering why there is a random Mijat Gacinovic note in the Schmankerl...well, when I saw Eintracht Frankfurt play the Philadelphia Union in a friendly, Gacinovic was the best player on the field. So...there is that: