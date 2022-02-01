Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr, Senegal move on to AFCON semifinals

Senegal scored twice in roughly ten minutes during the second half to pull away and put Equatorial Guinea 3-1 on Sunday. The win moves Senegal on to the Semifinals of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Bayern Munich’s Bouna Sarr started against at right back for Senegal and played all 90 minutes. He’s started all five matches of Senegal’s at the AFCON and has performed very well for them. Of those five matches, Sarr has gone the distance in four of them, and he came off in the 89th minute in the other.

This was the first goal that Senegal have conceded all tournament long, and they’ll certainly like their chances in the next round against Burkina Faso who are only averaging one goal a game.

In the other quarterfinal matches, Cameroon beat Gambia 2-0, Burkina Faso outlasted Tunisia 1-0, and Egypt topped Morocco 2-1 in extra time.

Semifinals

Burkina Faso vs. Senegal

Cameroon vs. Egypt