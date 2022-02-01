Longshot Bayern Munich transfer Nico Schlotterbeck wants to stay in the Bundesliga

SC Freiburg Nico Schlotterbeck has big goals for his career, but the highly-rated defender knows one thing: He wants to stay in Germany.

“For me it’s still a dream to play in the Bundesliga. And that’s why I don’t have the desire to go abroad. It doesn’t matter whether it’s England, Spain or Italy — I want to stay in Germany if possible,” said Schlotterbeck (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “There’s probably a level higher (than Freiburg). There are simply bigger clubs in Germany and everyone has the goal of getting the best out of that.”

Schlotterbeck has been loosely linked to both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but his transfer fee could be out of range for both bigger clubs during the summer. Expected to cost somewhere in the neighborhood of €20 million to €30 million, the young German might just be a tad too expensive during the summer transfer window.

With his current deal running through 2023, SC Freiburg will be in an interesting spot. The club will have to decide on whether to try and extend Schlotterbeck’s deal or risk entering the last year of his contract and potentially losing him for free in 18 months.