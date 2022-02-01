Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is a big fan of Brazzo, Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn is pleased to have people like sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic and head coach Julian Nagelsmann as part of his organization.

With Salihamidzic’s contract up for negotiation, Kahn would like to see him stick around a lot longer.

“I’ve been working with Hasan for a long time. We work very well together. When you look at the team he built and the success: it all speaks for him. Together with Marco Neppe and his expertise. I can well imagine Hasan staying at Bayern for a long time,” Kahn said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Similarly, Kahn spoke highly of Nagelsmann.

“It’s amazing how quickly he integrated and convinced the team of his ideas. You can see it on the pitch, the kind of football we play. We don’t concede many goals anymore. But we still play attractive football. Julian brings all of that at such a young age,” Kahn remarked.