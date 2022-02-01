Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala has lofty goals with Germany

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala made his breakthrough with Germany last year and is now focused on helping Die Mannschaft capture a World Cup in Qatar.

“I want to play a big role with the team. If not as a starter, I would gladly help off the bench. I want to get more minutes at the World Cup than I got at the Euros,” Musiala told Sport Bild via (@iMiaSanMia).

Germany’s frustrating loss to England at the Euros weighed heavily on Musiala, but the youngster is focused having a more impactful role on the squad moving forward.

“The defeat in the last 16 against my second home England hurt me a lot, because I was subbed in during the added time and couldn’t help. I was of course disappointed. But I know that my time in the starting lineup will come,” said Musiala.

Musiala will, no doubt, be one of the players that Hansi Flick looks to in an effort to ignite the squad’s offense — most likely in a super-sub role.