Report: Bayern Munich to “intensify” efforts with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane in coming months

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl on their Bayern Insider Podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will turn up the heat on its rumored pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane during the Rückrunde.

The purpose of the effort will be to see if Kane is seriously interested in a move to Germany. If not, it sounds like Bayern Munich has some other options that it would like to pursue:

Bayern will intensify their efforts to sign Harry Kane in spring. At the moment, there are no negotiations in this direction - the club is observing the striker market, but in spring, they want to know whether there’s a real chance to bring Kane to Munich.

The No. 9 position is a gaping hole on the Bayern Munich roster. Recent reports indicate that Thomas Müller and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will compete for playing time at the position for the second half of the season, which is less than ideal for a club such as Bayern Munich.

For the 2023/24 season, Bayern Munich wants a more permanent solution and it appears that Kane is the No. 1 target on the club’s list.