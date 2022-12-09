World Cup Watch: Dayot Upamecano talks about squaring off against Jude Bellingham

The Quarterfinal showdown between France and England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is probably the biggest matchup at the present. Two nations with a storied past who are fighting for a spot in the Semifinals. One of Bayern Munich’s six players left in the running, Dayot Upamecano of France, speaks about going toe-to-toe with a highly rated midfielder in the England squad: soon to be Liverpool FC but Borussia Dortmund for now midfield maestro Jude Bellingham.

As captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, Upamecano spoke about playing against the Three Lions star in the Bundesliga in the league’s marquee matchup Der Klassiker.

“I know him, we played against each other”, said the defender, who has been excellent in the World Cup so far. “You know that Bayern against Dortmund is a war. He’s a talent, a very good player. He’s playing all games and gaining experience. It’s going to be a good fight.”