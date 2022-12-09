World Cup Watch: Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano embraces bigger role for France

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano wanted to play a key role for France at the World Cup in Qatar and it is safe to say that he has embraced the opportunities that he has been given.

Who should YOU root for? Well, the age old question NOW has an answer. SB Nation has developed a very scientific system to help YOU figure out who should get your rooting allegiances during the World Cup. Test the system here...if YOU dare.

With Bayern Munich teammate Lucas Hernandez suffering a torn ACL in France’s first match, Upamecano’s role became larger and his importance to the squad grew. Still, the Frenchman knew he had to make improvements in his game to be at the level needed for a competition like this.

“The coach told me to be vocal on the pitch. I started doing it in training and then in games. As a defender, the game happens in front of you so you can always give commands to your teammates. I do that at Bayern, so why not here too,” said Upamecano (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “It’s true I had bad moments here, but I never thought it was over. I worked hard at Bayern and with my personal trainer, and I knew I would get called up again.”

Upamecano’s efforts have earned him accolades and it is safe to say that he is making the most out of the experience.

“We were very well welcomed here. It’s my first World Cup, so I’m trying to enjoy it as best as I can. The conditions are great here, the hotel, the stadiums, the welcome we got by the people here, everything is impressive,” said Upamecano. “Everyone wants to play a World Cup quarterfinal. I’m proud, but it’s not over yet. I’ll continue to fight on the pitch to earn my spot and play. I hope I’ll have a good performance against England on Saturday and help my team as best as I can.”