Report: Hansi Flick and staff still don’t regret excluding Mats Hummels from Germany’s World Cup squad

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick had a tough call to make just before the World Cup in Qatar.

Would Flick bring 2014 World Cup-winning center-back Mats Hummels with the team to Qatar as an experienced depth piece who could provide leadership...or would he leave the Borussia Dortmund veteran at home?

Flick and his staff ultimately opted to leave Hummels at home — and still do not regret the move per Sport1:

The coaching team was well aware that Flick’s very offensive game idea could also be risky and lead to counterattacks like against Japan. As SPORT1 learned, Flick and his assistants do not blame themselves for not having Mats Hummels. The opinion: With the Dortmund defensive veteran in the chain, there would also have been some tricky situations! Especially since Hummels brought his best performances before the World Cup break at BVB when Edin Terzic’s team was deep - a game philosophy that does not fit Flick’s ball possession football.

Would Hummels have helped? He certainly would not have hurt when considering the performances of several players. Regardless, Germany is seeking to move and build from the debacle in Qatar.

“We as a team can achieve much more than we showed in Qatar. We missed a big opportunity there. We will learn our lessons from this,” said Flick