Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 22 — The aftermath of Germany’s flameout at the World Cup; Examining Bayern Munich’s positional battles; That ridiculous Kingsley Coman-Christian Pulisic swap; and MORE!

I am BACK!

After a one-week hiatus (thanks to Schnitzel for running with a combination Weekend Warm-up Podcast/Postgame Show last week), I am here to talk all things Bayern Munich and Germany...and boy is there a lot to talk about.

With all of that said, let’s get down to it. Here is what we have on tap for this week’s loaded episode of the Weekend Warm-up:

The aftermath of Germany’s flameout, who’s to blame, why the team failed, where to go from here.

Other World Cup musings including Brazil’s incredible play, Spain’s failure, the rise to fame for Josko Gvardiol and Dayot Upamecano, and more.

Bayern Munich’s rumored positional battles and what that means.

The ridiculous Kingsley Coman for Christian Pulisic swap rumor.

Bayern Munich’s decision to pass on Joao Felix.

