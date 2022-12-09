Hans-Joachim Watzke wants to forge alliance with Bayern Munich for the betterment of the German national team

DFL supervisory board chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke wants Bayern Munich involved with strengthening the German national team ahead of the Euro 2024 competition which will be held in Germany.

Is Watzke ready to forge an unholy alliance within Germany’s borders? It seems so.

“I’ve had a lot of talks over the past few days, including with Oliver Kahn and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. FC Bayern must be involved in all topics in order to create a solidarity within the DFB ahead of Euro 2024. This is very important,” Watzke said (as captured by @iMiaSan Mia). “I didn’t speak to Herbert Hainer, but to Kahn and Rummenigge. I could very well imagine Oliver Kahn becoming part of the DFL board. That would make me happy. We have to get involved together.”

Watzke is willing to put past differences aside to ensure that the best interests of the Germany national team are being met.

“I want to do my part to ensure that German football moves forward again and that we become successful again - regardless of whether I work for the DFB or for the DFL,” Watzke said.