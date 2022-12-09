Hansi Flick dismissal “never on the table” for Germany per Hans-Joachim Watzke

DFL supervisory board chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke spoked to Sport1’s Kerry Hau about the much-discussed “crisis meeting” that occurred between high-ranking members of German football.

As of now, the only news to really break from the summit was that former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick would be retained as Germany’s manager.

Watzke, in fact, said that the matter of sacking Flick was never on the table.

“A separation was not at all up for discussion. It was a very good conversation that gave me a lot of strength and hope. It wasn’t all bad at the World Cup, but it wasn’t good enough either,” Watzke said.

As for what role Watzke will play with Germany moving forward, he did not want to make it seem like he would be wielding all the power.

“I’ve read a lot about the power I now hold,” Watzke told Radio Dresden. ”That’s a word I personally can’t do anything with, power is not a criterion for me.”

Watzke also wanted to emphasize that although he has held several positions in major football, he really only had eyes for one job: ”That of the chairman of the supervisory board of the DFL,” Watzke said.