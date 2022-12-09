Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich won’t pursue Atlético Madrid star Joao Felix; Contracts talks incoming for Lucas Hernandez; Man City’s Kyle Walker lauds Sadio Mané; Chelsea mulling offer for a Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho?; and MORE!

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Bayern Munich will not be pursuing Atlético Madrid star Joao Felix despite rumors to the contrary:

Bayern are no longer interested in João Félix, contrary to recent reports in Spain. The Portuguese forward was an option for Bayern last summer. Salihamidžić had contact with Atlético, but the Spanish club rejected it. Félix is no longer a topic at Säbener Straße.

Skilled and talented, Felix has never really lived up to his potential — at least not yet. Passing on Felix is a wise move, especially give the alleged nine-figure transfer fee and hefty salary requirement. In addition, it is unclear exactly what role Felix would have or where he would play with Bayern Munich.

90Min.com offered this news on Felix’s status with Atlético Madrid:

90min understands that Felix is looking to leave Atletico Madrid next year, amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea FC, although he is under contract until 2026 and Atletico may be unwilling to take a heavy loss on their substantial investment.

While Felix can play striker, an acquisition of him would feel like a very expensive half measure for Bayern Munich. Soon-to-be RB Leipzig center-forward Benjamin Šeško or Juventus ace Dušan Vlahović feel like less expensive, better fits to be honest.

While neither Šeško nor Vlahović is expected to be made available any time soon, that seems more like the type of player Bayern Munich should pursue to fill the No. 9 position moving forward.

The ACL injury sustained by Lucas Hernandez at the World Cup will not preclude Bayern Munich from negotiating a contract extension with its fallen star. Talks are expected to kickoff very soon:

Negotiations between FC Bayern and Lucas Hernandez on new contract will continue soon. The club want him to stay beyond 2024. #FCBayern



Talks were already progressing before the World Cup, Bayern won’t change their position. pic.twitter.com/el9SGSdclk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 6, 2022

Hernandez’s recovery from ACL surgery will be one to watch. With a history of injuries, Hernandez will have to take his time and ensure he is operating at 100% before he returns.

Manchester City star and England international Kyle Walker did not have to think too long when asked about who his toughest matchup was — former Liverpool FC star and current Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané:

“I would probably say Sadio Mané just because he never gives you a moment’s rest on the ball,” said Walker. “I’m not saying the other guys I mentioned don’t! But they probably don’t defend as much as Mané does and save their energy for when they are attacking.”

If the latest reports are true, Mané will find himself in a tough 1v1 battle for playing time at left-wing with Kingsley Coman at Bayern Munich. It is still hard to think that Coman has a realistic chance to oust Mané from the starting XI give how the Senegalese star is still a relative newcomer to the squad with expectations of field time.

Mané has been good, but not great, though. His spot in the XI should not be unchallenged or unquestioned.

Well, Germany are out of the World Cup, and as a Bayern Munich fan it feels miserable to see how devastated everyone looks because of it. This elimination hits much harder after the disaster in 2018, and it could have serious implications for the club season coming up, especially in the Champions League.

In this episode, Fergus and INNN talk about the following:

How much blame does Hansi Flick deserve for the elimination? Fergus and INNN argue two different positions.

What effect did personnel issues — especially in defense — have on Germany’s performance?

How Flick misused his Bayern Munich core this tournament, especially Thomas Muller.

Addressing the role of the DFB in this debacle.

Should Hansi Flick be the coach for Euro 2024?

Did Germany have a mentality problem at World Cup 2022?

Did Spain knock Germany out on purpose by losing to Japan?

Moving onto another topic — can any Bayern Munich player still win the World Cup? Assessing France, Croatia, Morocco, and the Netherlands.

How getting knocked out early could be an advantage for Bayern.

The psychological impact of early eliminations at the World Cup.

Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui has been showing there is more to his game than his offensive ability while playing for Morocco at the World Cup in Qatar:

Most tackles made at the 2022 World Cup by quarter-finalists:



◉ 17 - Achraf Hakimi

◎ 13 - Ibrahima Konaté

◉ 13 - Noussair Mazraoui



This #MAR full-back duo. pic.twitter.com/pXvmgZGIJz — Squawka (@Squawka) December 8, 2022

Given Benjamin Pavard’s uncertain future with the club, Mazraoui will need to show he is capable of taking the full-time job at right-back in the coming months.

It appears that Halil Altintop is getting a promotion on Säbener Straße:

According to @kicker information, Halil #Altintop, currently transition coordinator at @FCBayern, is to be promoted. He is to take over parts of the area of responsibility from Holger Seitz (since 2019 head of youth work). Seitz has been training Bayern II again since leaving #Demichelis.

Chelsea FC is reportedly thinking a move for Manchester United bench-dweller and former Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho: