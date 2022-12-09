2022 Men’s World Cup QF Game Thread: Croatia vs Brazil; Netherlands vs Argentina!

The FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup Quarter-Finals are here! Leo Messi and Neymar Jr take the field. Are the ex-FC Barcelona teammates headed towards a famous showdown in the semis? Or will Real Madrid’s ageless wonder Luka Modrić have something to say about that? Can the Netherlands stop the Argentinian attack without out-of-favor Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt?

Dec 9: Quarter-finals

Croatia vs Brazil | 10AM EST

Netherlands vs Argentina | 2PM EST

TV/Streaming: Peacock Premium (USA, en español); BBC/ITV (UK); Find Your Country

If you’d like to check back on our pre-tournament predictions and have a laugh about how badly we got it wrong, we’ve got you covered:

Groups A & B | Groups C & D | Groups E & F | Groups G & H

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

