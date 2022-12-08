Germany targets “chance conversion” for World Cup debacle

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Germany’s coaching staff is not altogether concerned about the future of the squad.

After taking time to assess the performance of the group at the World Cup in Qatar, former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick and his assistant coaches feel as if the chanced to advance were there, but they did not get converted at nearly a good enough rate:

Hansi Flick and his staff are confident regarding the future and feel the main problem at the World Cup was the chance conversion. They believe the team created enough chances to survive the group stage (67 shots on goal were more than any other team in the group stage).

Flick might have a point:

✅ Won every game on xG.

✅ Most xG created of any team.

✅ Best xG Difference of any team.

❌ Out of World Cup at Group Stage.



xGermany are heading home. pic.twitter.com/Q5QggPXOTv — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) December 2, 2022

The issue, it seems, is finding players who will be able to finish. Many will point to 29-year-old Niclas Füllkrug as a potential solution, but the problem goes deeper than that. Bayern Munich stars Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, and Leroy Sané, along with Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner will all need to be far better at finishing for Germany to have a legit shot at the Euro 2024 competition.

Werner, of course, missed the World Cup due to injury, but should be on track for a sport on the Euro 2024 squad.