 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bayern Munich prez Herbert Hainer endorses longer stay for Hansi Flick with Germany even after World Cup flameout

Not everyone is down on Hansi Flick.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Costa Rica v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

While at Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick captured the imagination of fans by resurrecting a once-dead season and pushing the team to new heights — which resulted in a sextuple.

Germany Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Who should YOU root for?

Well, the age old question NOW has an answer. SB Nation has developed a very scientific system to help YOU figure out who should get your rooting allegiances during the World Cup. Test the system here...if YOU dare.

Those days, however, are gone, but not altogether forgotten, even after Germany’s poor showing at the World Cup in Qatar.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer is one of the people who remembers Flick’s great success and is more than willing to give him more time to make it happen with the German national team.

“I think that’s good. Hansi Flick has proven at FC Bayern that he can successfully manage a team and win many titles, as he did with us. I’m convinced he can do it with the national team as well,” Hainer told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have the European Championships at home in 2024 and now it’s time to join our forces together so that we can move forward and play a great tournament at home.”

Flick will be given that chance, but he has zero room for error. With Germany hosting the Euro 2024 competition, the DFB will not want to risk another embarrassment.

In This Stream

Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: Full Coverage

View all 138 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works