Bayern Munich prez Herbert Hainer endorses longer stay for Hansi Flick with Germany even after World Cup flameout

While at Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick captured the imagination of fans by resurrecting a once-dead season and pushing the team to new heights — which resulted in a sextuple.

Those days, however, are gone, but not altogether forgotten, even after Germany’s poor showing at the World Cup in Qatar.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer is one of the people who remembers Flick’s great success and is more than willing to give him more time to make it happen with the German national team.

“I think that’s good. Hansi Flick has proven at FC Bayern that he can successfully manage a team and win many titles, as he did with us. I’m convinced he can do it with the national team as well,” Hainer told DAZN (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have the European Championships at home in 2024 and now it’s time to join our forces together so that we can move forward and play a great tournament at home.”

Flick will be given that chance, but he has zero room for error. With Germany hosting the Euro 2024 competition, the DFB will not want to risk another embarrassment.