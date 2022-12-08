Report: Hotel choice, team rules, and party-like atmosphere a problem for Germany at the World Cup

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick will live to coach another day after a lackluster showing at the World Cup in Qatar, but he is still among the folks at the DFB taking heat over decisions made during the tournament.

Everything from the hotel choice to the team rules regarding family visitation has come under fire per Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Many within the DFB are criticizing the choice of the team hotel and the overnight stays of the players’ families and see it one of the reasons of the elimination. Hansi Flick does not see that as a reason.

The atmosphere at the hotel also seemed to irk some DFB employees the most as it felt like a vacation experience or holiday:

During their visits to the team hotel, DFB employees were surprised with what they saw. There was talk of a ‘holiday feeling’. While player wives were busy taking selfies in the pool, their husbands were playing with the kids. Not all players liked that either.

However, the one thing that seem to irritate people the most was that there was no punishment after Germany went winless against Japan and Spain:

Hansi Flick allowed the families to visit and spend the night at the team hotel after the two winless games against Japan and Spain.

