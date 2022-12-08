Report: Liverpool lead the race for Bundesliga star Jude Bellingham

Another looming summer transfer window, another breakout Borussia Dortmund star on the verge of leaving the Bundesliga for the English Premier League. This time it’s Jude Bellingham, the 19-year-old English wonderkid who is starring at the FIFA 2022 Men’s World Cup and keen on following the footsteps of Christian Pulisic (Chelsea FC) and Erling Haaland (Manchester City) across the channel.

Per Christian Falk, it’s Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool FC side who are in pole position ahead of La Liga’s Real Madrid:

TRUE✅ the Management of Jude Bellingham informed Real Madrid that Liverpool actually is leading the race for a Transfer of Bellingham this summer @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 7, 2022

For Dortmund, this would mean a nice transfer profit for a player now valued potentially near €100m whom they recently acquired from Birmingham City — but it would be another blow to the team’s competitive state. In particular, it would be a giant step back for a midfield that is currently relying, if anything, too much on their starlet. Over-reliance and transfer profits have been a hallmark of BVB in recent years, so it begs the question: will the move help move them forward this time? Recent history paints not so kind a picture.

For Liverpool, the need in midfield is probably now. Juventus FC loanee Arthur Melo was meant to fill that need earlier this season, but the ex-FC Barcelona product was promptly injured and hasn’t been able to feature. The Reds are currently vying desperately to get back into the Champions League picture in England but sit in sixth, behind Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. If they can land Bellingham in the summer, will they be able to offer him UCL football?

That may not matter too much for the youngster, as Klopp remains a premier coach and Liverpool — for now — a premier destination. From a Bayern Munich perspective, the Bundesliga churn looks to continue apace around them. It can’t be helped, and it’s unclear how much it’s helping either the leagues or the teams being poached.