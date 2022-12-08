Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala takes a break from football

Bayern Munich phenom Jamal Musiala tried all he could in Germany’s ill-fated 2022 World Cup run but was ultimately eliminated at the group stage. Now that’s he’s had a bit of free time on his hands (Hansi?), he sought out his neuroathletic coach Steffen Teppel to discuss how the youngster could improve his shooting and plans to link up with assistant coach Dino Toppmöller in the new year to actually put into practice his improved shooting skills (Sport Bild via @iMiaSanMia).

Remember when I said that Germany were grouped and went home? Well, the same report said that he will be focused on other things apart from football for the time being:

Following the World Cup exit, Musiala is taking some time away from football. Usually he doesn’t miss any games, but the disappointment is too big that he’s not watching the knockout games. He wants to clear his head and travel with his family & friends.

The crucial chance that Musiala missed against Spain must’ve been the thing that spurred his sudden desire to improve his finishing. I can only hope that he can improve further because he is a true difference maker for club and country. I’m holding out for an MOTM performance against French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in February in the Champions League; that’s not much to ask for, right?

Oh and by the way, this is my 200th article on BFW! Check out my 100th article here.