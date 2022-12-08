Former Bayern Munich star Philipp Lahm says Germany had no solutions for its problems in Qatar

When former Bayern Munich and Germany captain Philipp Lahm watched Germany play at the World Cup in Qatar, he saw a team that offered no in-game solutions for its problems.

Who should YOU root for? Well, the age old question NOW has an answer. SB Nation has developed a very scientific system to help YOU figure out who should get your rooting allegiances during the World Cup. Test the system here...if YOU dare.

Was Lahm hammering Germany manager Hansi Flick for a lack of adjustment during games or the players for their own inability to take over a match?

Maybe both.

“A team can only solve risk management problems together, in coordination with each other. Argentina, for example, are strong at it. Germany lack the structure to do this or to play a game that suffocates the opponent, which inevitably results in conceding goals,” Lahm told The Guardian (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

One thing that Lahm knows at this point is that things are not looking good for Germany’s hopes in bringing home a European Championship in 2024 — a tournament that will be played on Die Mannschaft’s home soil.

“It will be a challenging task to form a team with a view to the European Championship at home in a year and a half. Germany must reinvent themselves,” Lahm said.