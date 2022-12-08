Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano credits Julian Nagelsmann for development

Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano has been one of the breakthrough defensive players at the World Cup in Qatar.

The Frenchman recently noted that his longstanding tenure playing under Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is one of the reasons that he has been able to continue his growth as a player.

“I’ve been working with Julian Nagelsmann for a long time. I listen to him. He asks me to play passes behind the opposing defensive line. That’s working pretty well now,” Upamecano told Tz (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “He’s very important to me. He did a lot of video work with me. But what’s very important to me is that he also tells me when I haven’t played so well. I like honest feedback and not just hearing that I did well. I like that.”

Upamecano has been stellar for France thus far at the World Cup and will likely play a key role in helping the team try and secure a second consecutive World Cup. As for his role with Bayern Munich, the ACL injury to Lucas Hernandez virtually ensured that Upamecano will be a vital part of the backline moving forward for this season.