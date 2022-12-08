Bayern Munich Alumni: With Poland eliminated, Robert Lewandowski is focused on FC Barcelona rebuild

Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski had a solid World Cup in helping Poland reach the knockout stage.

After running into France, however, the Poles went home...and Lewandowski is getting right to work in helping Barca get on track.

“I always wanted to win but I’ve learned that sometimes you have to hold back and wait for the best moment to move forward. With all that Barcelona have gone through in recent years, you can’t expect everything to change in a month. It takes time and the situation is definitely getting better, and we will be the best again,” Lewandowski said (as captured by Barca Universal).

Lewandowski still feels as if the club is in the shadow of Lionel Messi and needs to find a way to move forward.

“Messi is a legend and a great player, what he achieved here is unimaginable,” said Lewandowski. “(Club president Joan Laporta) did a lot for Barcelona and it wasn’t easy. The club was in an awkward position and he improved it. We are all trying to make the club grow.”

One player Lewandowski is eager to see be a part of the solution in helping Barca get by Real Madrid is Pedri.

“An impressive player and part of the new generation. He has huge potential but he is already in the right place at the right time. In the coming weeks, he will take more responsibility and be a better player and that will be noticed.” Lewandowski said. “Real Madrid is our biggest competitor. I hope we are ready in time to get past them.”