Breaking: Hansi Flick to remain with Germany

In encouraging news coming out of Germany this morning, Hansi Flick will remain as head trainer of the DFB following the departure of Oliver Bierhoff earlier this week.

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau, Hansi Flick is expected to remain despite Germany’s exit at the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup. He will lead the DFB into Euro 2024, which is being hosted in Germany:

Hansi Flick bleibt Bundestrainer! „Wir als Mannschaft können viel mehr erreichen, als wir in Katar gezeigt haben. Wir haben dort eine große Chance verpasst. Daraus werden wir unsere Lehren ziehen“, erklärt Flick. @SPORT1 @berger_pj — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) December 7, 2022

Hansi Flick remains national coach! “We as a team can achieve a lot more than we showed in Qatar. We missed a big opportunity there. We will learn our lessons from this,” explains Flick.

While many were clamoring for a complete overhaul of DFB’s leadership structure, firing Hansi Flick after one questionable tournament would have meant extraordinary upheaval — and with questions surrounding Thomas Tuchel and the availability of Jürgen Klopp, there weren’t clear alternatives, either.

Flick reportedly has the full support of the DFB leadership. From the report:

As reported: Flick is excited about the home European Championship 2024, he wants to show it to all critics. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf: “We have full confidence in Hansi Flick that he will master this challenge together with his team.”

Hau’s report has further been echoed by Fabrizio Romano and Deutsche Welle. So Hansi remains, and his focus is on Euro 2024. All in all, encouraging and positive news. Onto Euro 2024.

