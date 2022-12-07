DFB held “crisis” meeting to help move forward

As has been widely reported, the DFB held a crisis meeting today where several key decisions were made for the future,

As you probably saw posted on BFW earlier, former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick will be staying on as coach despite rumors of locker room discontent.

According to Sportbuzzer, this is what went down:

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, DFL Supervisory Board Chairman Hans-Joachim Watzke and national coach Hansi Flick met on Wednesday to analyze the World Cup debacle of the German national team in Qatar. Flick left the crisis talks after around two hours.

Obviously, there must have been some talk regarding a commitment to the project of rebuilding the German national team as those subsequent reports touted Flick’s desire to stick around.

“We are all convinced that the 2024 European Championship in our country represents a great opportunity for football in Germany. Our goal is to make this tournament a sporting success. We have full confidence in Hansi Flick that he will succeed in this challenge together with his staff,” said DFB president Bernd Neuendorf (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “With regard to Oliver Bierhoff’s successor, we have agreed that we will first discuss the future structure of this area of ​​responsibility within the DFB and then make a personnel decision

But what else what discussed? The meeting was two hours long after all.

The guess here is that the overall youth identification and development system was on the agenda, along with other specific topics regarding personnel and positions. Undoubtedly, the group assessed the primary candidates from the player pool to best help the squad move forward were also on the docket. During the next international break, Flick will likely have to make some tough selections and omissions.

Certainly, the perception that Flick favored Bayern Munich players also came up, but that topic likely did not get too much attention. Surely, most of the discussion had to focus on “move forward” planning rather than second-guessing and finger-pointing.