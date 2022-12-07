Jamal Musiala’s future with Bayern Munich to be discussed soon

To begin with the obvious, Bayern Munich is very lucky to have Jamal Musiala.

Musiala is perhaps one of the most incredible youngsters of modern-day football. The youngster has been dazzling fans, pundits and players with his sheer skill, maturity and intelligence, almost akin to Thomas Müller. His versatility and mentality both, make him the perfect Bayern player. Often envisioned as Müller’s sole heir, Musiala is massively appreciated by the club and it is universally known that Musiala’s purchase from Chelsea FC is the best bit of business the club has done in the past few years, given his ceiling.

Per Sport Bild (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia), the club was well aware of the youngster’s huge potential from the very start.

Bayern were well aware of Musiala’s huge potential, therefore when he signed a new deal in 2021, a dynamic salary adjustment clause was inserted into contract. That means the €5.5m/year base salary that he was getting back then has already increased.

Musiala has been impressing at Bayern and the payment is certainly deserved for a player of his caliber. Further, Musiala has met the performance based parameter from the contract of making 25 appearances of over 45 minutes in a season. Therefore, the 19-year-old’s current €8m salary will be rising to a whopping €11m/year in the 2025/26 season per the contract.

Musiala is en route to becoming the face of Bayern and the club intends for the same to happen. They wish to keep him in the long term, and as a result, despite the existing contract until 2026, they have already begun planning talks for a further extension with a substantial pay rise.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić remains the mastermind of every successful bit of business Bayern do. He revealed that the club spoke with Musiala’s mother and his management before the World Cup. “Of course, we told Jamal’s mother Carolin and his management before the World Cup that we’re very happy with Jamal and we let them know that we want to sit down with them after the tournament to talk about Jamal’s further future at FC Bayern,” Brazzo said.

By the looks of this, Brazzo might just make Musiala stay forever and that, is the dream of every Bayern fan. Give the kid a lifetime contract!