Oliver Kahn, Hasan Salihamidzic grateful for Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich, Germany

Jamal Musiala needs no introduction. The Bayern Munich and Germany starlet has already burst onto the scene at only 19 years of age and shows absolutely no signs of slowing down anytime soon, even despite Germany’s lackluster outing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He was hardly at fault for any of Die Mannschaft’s shortcomings and was quite arguably the best performer in Hansi Flick’s squad, with his lone assist from the tournament not exactly doing the effectiveness of his performances full justice.

So far for Bayern this season, Musiala has already tallied a total of 12 goals and 10 assists from 22 appearances across all competitions. As it stands, he’s tied for fourth with assists in the Bundesliga (6) and also tied for fourth for goals (9) and is Bayern’s leading scoring in the league. He also has the second highest expected goals and assists per 90 (.81) behind only Thomas Muller on Bayern’s squad (.87).

In a recent interview with SportBild, both Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic expressed how grateful they are to have Musiala as a part of both the Bayern and German national team squad. Salihamidzic played a key role in getting him to sign for Bayern from Chelsea’s youth teams and he very well could’ve chosen to represent England on the international level, but Bayern’s front office played a key role in getting him to decide on Germany.

“Jamal has enormous qualities that he’s showing consistently at a high level at 19. He’s also very ambitious and always wants to improve. We’re glad we have him. Jamal will be an important cornerstone in the future of FC Bayern,” Kahn said of the 19-year-old phenom (via @iMiaSanMia). With how good he’s played the past two seasons, there will be plenty of clubs across Europe coming in for him, but Bayern’s front office, executive and supervisory boards have maintained that he is not for sale under any circumstance right now.

Salihamidzic was particularly impressed with the way Musiala was able to take his Bayern performances and take them to Qatar with the German national team under Flick. While the collective performances from the team were nowhere near good enough to progress to the knockout stages, Brazzo knows how much of a bright spot Musiala was in an otherwise disappointing squad. “Jamal was one of Germany’s bright spots at the World Cup. Watching him play is simply fun. Playing at a World Cup was a valuable experience for him. Although the elimination is bitter, Jamal is 19 and still has many tournaments to play for Germany. We saw that he could transfer his performances at Bayern to the national team. We at Bayern will do everything to continue supporting him in his development,” he explained.